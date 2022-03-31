The news that Nigeria football head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has resigned his appointment is generating reactions on social media.

To many people, the gaffer's resignation is in order given his inability to help the Supper Eagles defeat the Black Stars of Ghana in the last world cup qualification in Abuja after the team was held to a 1-1 draw.

The 56-year-old was appointed on an interim basis in December 2021.

Sportsbrief writes that Eguavoen sent an official resignation letter to the Nigeria Football Federation and is expected to return to his Technical Director position with the NFF.

Source: Legit.ng