A famous popular market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Karimo was ravaged by flames on Thursday, March 31, with no details on the cause of the inferno.

Speaking to The Nation on Thursday, a trader called Sunday, disclosed that the inferno started from a shop and spread to others.

Sunday said:

“Traders have started counting their losses and salvaging what was left of their goods.”

It was gathered that properties and goods worth millions were lost to the fire.

Source: Legit.ng