Missing passengers who boarded the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train are safe, according to their families members

The relatives of the passengers told journalists on Wednesday, March 30, that the abductors contacted them and revealed that their loved ones are safe

It was gathere that the armed criminals who have the captives in their custody are yet to demand ransom

Kidnappers who attacked and whisked away passengers of the Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28, have started contacting families of their captives.

Although the criminals did not ask for ransom, they told families whose relatives are with them that they are safe.

The kidnappers are saying the captives are safe (Photo: @MinTransportNG)

Source: Twitter

A family members of one of the kidnapped persons told The Nation that according to the abductors who called on the night of Tuesday, March 29, all the passengers were very safe with them.

The relative who spoke without revealing his identity said:

”They told us our sister and other missing passengers were with them in their camps and that she was safe. They didn’t say more than that before ending the call.

”We are scared. We are just praying for God’s intervention and her safety. We are pleading with the kidnappers to release her for us."

Also, a journalists whose mother and sister are nowhere to be found, revealed that the abductors have contacted the family.

He told newsmen that the duo boarded the ill-fated train after returning from Saudi Arabia recently.

His words:

”My mum and sister were on the train and are among those not accounted for.

”The bandits have contacted my brother but didn’t ask for ransom yet. They have told us that my mum and sister are with them in the forest.

”Please, join in prayer for their safe return. We are praying fervently that nothing bad will happen to them and others in their custody."

The news that terrorists are now contacting families of the missing passengers was also confirmed in a report by Nigerian Tribune.

Abuja- Kaduna train atack: We're cConsidered jokers, Reps reject IGP, defence minister's representatives

The leadership of the House of Representatives is furious over the inability of Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to honour its invitation on the Abuja-Kaduna trail attack.

Instead of coming in person, the top public officials sent their representatives to the meeting on Wednesday.

This infuriated the lower legislative body which regarded the absence of the IGP and the minister as a spite.

