The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that the Abuja-Kaduna trains will resume service once the rail track is fixed.

Amaechi, who had visited the scene of the attack said

Recall that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations on Tuesday, March 29, after bandits attacked a train heading for Kaduna from Abuja.

He also asked Nigerians to contribute to the cost of treating those affected in Monday’s train attack.

Kaduna train attack: Governor Nasir El-Rufai reveals he warned FG against night journeys

Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that he warned against night journeys on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

El-Rufai made the statement while speaking to one of the survivors of the terrorist attack which occurred on Monday, March 28.

