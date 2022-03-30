A lot of Nigerians have reacted bitterly to the Kaduna train bomb attack by terrorists which has claimed many lives on Monday, March 28.

One of those who gave his voice against the incident was Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central.

In a tweet on Wednesday, March 30, Sani claimed that the Buhari-led government criticised and cursed the past administration on insecurity but hates to be given similar reactions on the issue now.

His words:

"They criticised and cursed the past administration for failing to tackle insecurity; now they don’t want to be criticised and cursed for the same failure."

Source: Legit.ng