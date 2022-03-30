The Nigeria Police have taken a new step in a bid to ensure security of the lives and properties of Nigerians

The police on Wednesday, March 30, announced the acquisition of drones to be used for, and improve, surveillance operations

IGP Usman Alkali Baba ordered that the drones be deployed to areas prone to high-security breaches

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police have acquired five additional high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), that is drones, to improve surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country.

A statement released on Wednesday, March 30, by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, acting police spokesman, said the move is in line with the vision and mission statements of IGP Usman Alkali Baba which include technology-driven policing.

The Nigeria Police said the drones will assist in monitoring active crime scenes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Adejobi said the acquisition of the drones is the manifestation of the IGP's determination to integrate the use of innovative technology in the law enforcement duties of the Nigeria Police Force and ultimately enhance its intelligence gathering and operational capabilities.

The statement read in part:

"The drones will assist the Police in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing aerial support to responding officers.

"The UAVs include an ALTI Transition, capable of covering up to 150km in a single flight with high endurance of up to 14 hours, and an Elistair Orion fixed-wing aircraft, capable of covering up to 92m altitude with high endurance of up to 50 hours and other sensitive and forensic-based features.

"These UAVs will be remotely operated by police pilots from the Police Airwing who have undergone specialized training from Engineers of the Elistair company, who were flown in from France at the instance of the IGP, for a week-long training schedule, and have acquired technical skills and requisite know-how in the operation and maintenance of the procured UAVs."

IGP directs deployments of drones to strategic areas

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the immediate, adequate, and strategic deployment of the drones to areas prone to high-security breaches, for monitoring and intelligence gathering to tackle criminality headlong.

He reiterated the firm determination of the police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance police intelligence-gathering capabilities and engage the application of cutting-edge technology in the fight against crime and criminality.

The police boss also sought full cooperation from members of the public on intelligence gathering and vigilance.

Nigerians react

Chiemeka Akwarandu commented on Facebook:

"Why announcing it, is it to inform criminals to get ready? Can't you do acquire, train and show us results."

King Joel Agho said:

"Reactive elements. You only react. Never pushing for actions, but will only come forth when we have been toiled with. Make una get at."

Chukwudi Austin Chukwudi said:

"You people should not talk too much. What Nigerians need is action please.

"May God strengthen and protect you all as you fight this battle against bandits, boko haram and unknown gun men.

"God help us in this Nigeria."

Razaq Ejiwumi said:

"I hope we have at least one functional UAV per local government area. We can’t wait for UAV to be deployed from Abuja to my hometown if there is an emergency to be addressed…"

