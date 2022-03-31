The police ‘Rescue Me App’ that is supposed to meet the demands of Nigerians in distress, has been tampered with

This development was made known by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer, via a tweet on Wednesday, March 30

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed that the app has received over ten thousand fake emergency alerts through some citizens' prank testing services

The Nigeria Police ‘Rescue Me App’ has received over 10,000 fake emergency alerts in four days.

This is according to the acting force public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, March 30.

The Rescue Me App was launched by the police to help citizens in distress to report crimes in their neighbourhoods, with direct access to police helplines, The Punch added.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with the Force. Photo credit: Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi

Source: Facebook

Adejobi announces the latest development

In his tweet, Adejobi noted that the fake emergency alerts by some citizens prank testing the service had resulted in heavy traffic on the system.

He urged Nigerians to only use the service when in genuine need for the police to be able to help those who are in an emergency.

The FPRO also reaffirmed the app’s usefulness while calling for citizens’ cooperation with the police.

Apart from crime reportage, the Rescue Me App also has other functions such as requesting an ambulance, emergency contact feature, reporting a police officer, and navigation.

