Bukola Saraki has called out the federal government on the recent attacks on rails and airport in the country

Saraki was was a former Senate president urged the government to take drastic and decisive steps in reviewing Nigeria's security infrastructure

According to him, the federal government has a matter of urgency must establish an inter-agency task force

Former Senate president, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the recent killings and attacks by terrorists on government infrastructures.

The former Kwara state governor who vehemently rejected the insecurity in country highlighted some steps for the All Progressives Congress-led government to do.

Bukola Saraki has called out the federal government on the recent attacks on rails and airport in the country.

Source: Twitter

According to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, there is a need to take drastic and decisive steps in other to review Nigeria's basic security infrastructure.

He urged the federal government to immediately establish an inter-agency task force that will formulate strategies to smoke out all bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja rail and vehicle routes.

Saraki equally called for a better use of technology in tracking activities of terrorists while at the same time equipping security operatives with the modern tools and equipment.

His statement read in full:

"In the last 96-hours, terrorists have overrun an airport, bombed two trains with thousands of Nigerians, and killed and injured several innocent citizens. As angry as I am — and we all are — about these attacks, one thing is clear: THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE.

"The federal government must immediately establish an inter-agency task force that will formulate strategies to smoke out all bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja rail and vehicle routes. The recommendations of this task force must be acted upon immediately. In the long term, the task force should provide Nigerians with a strategy for ridding the entire country of bandits, insurgents, and kidnappers.

"Two, the service chiefs must have a meeting and develop an immediate plan for inter-agency collaboration. The gaps in coordination, intelligence-sharing, and synergy amongst our security agencies must be immediately redressed.

"Three, we must adopt 21st-century solutions to our present-day problems. We must make better use of technology to track the activities of these terrorists. We must equip our security operatives with the modern tools and equipment that they need to keep us all safe and prevent such attacks in the future.

"Four, we cannot view these attacks in isolation. Our intelligence network must be proactive. We must be able to analyze and plan effectively to deal with all perceived threats and all enemies of the Nigerian people.

"Five, we must show the strength of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by making sure that our Police, DSS, and Armed Forces immediately find, apprehend and prosecute all those that planned, participated, or facilitated these attacks in any way."

Source: Legit.ng