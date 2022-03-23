Police officers across the country have been urged to conduct themselves professionally maintaining the rule of law

These officers were also called upon to ensure they continue to protect the lives and properties of citizens of Nigeria

The call was made by the inspector general of police when he visited Ogun state police command to pacify officers against a planned protest

Following rumoured threats that officers of the Nigeria police force were planning to embark on industrial action over poor salaries, welfare and lack of sophisticated weapons to fight crime among many others, the inspector general of police has met with personnel.

Daily Trust reports that the IGP was at the Ogun state police command on Tuesday, March 22, to pacify junior officers and discourage them from the strike action.

Sources said that the IGP will be meeting other police officers across the country over the looming strike action by the personnel.

Police officers in Ogun state have been urged to continue to maintain law and order Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The first batch of the meeting is expected to take place both in the Ogun and Lagos commands of the Nigeria Police.

Conduct for Police officers across Nigeria

Representing the IGP, the deputy inspector general of police in charge of the southwest zone, Johnson Kokum, met with the officers behind closed doors after an open address.

The Punch reports that Kokumo urged the officers in the command to observe and obey the law and respect the rights of the citizens.

He also reminded them of their core duty which is to protect the lives and property of citizens of the country.

Kokumo also reminded the corps of their duties as the lead security agency in the country that is saddled with the responsibility of protecting the citizens.

His words:

“As officers, we have to observe and obey the law. We have to ensure we use our power within the confines of the law.

“Conduct yourself professionally. Let there be healthy respect of the rights of the citizens, we are to protect."

“We want to see a Nigerian Police Force that is people-friendly, professional and that has respect for the rights of the citizens. The public will then see us as their friends when we do these.”

