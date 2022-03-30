Kaduna - The Kaduna state government has released the passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by bandits on Monday night, March 28.

According to Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner of internal security and home affairs, in a statement on Wednesday, March 30, said the manifest showed that 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 of these passengers were validated as having boarded the train through the gate.

The passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train which was attacked by bandits on Monday night, March 28, has been released. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Aruwan also revealed that eight bodies had been recovered, while 26 were injured.

Several of the passengers were noted to be unaccounted for as search operations were said to be ongoing.

The state government appealed to the public to assist with information regarding passengers on the train by contacting the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the manifest below, as published by Channels TV and Sahara Reporters:

Kaduna state government says 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the gate. Source: Channels TV

Source: UGC

Kaduna state government says 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the gate. Source: Channels TV

Source: UGC

Kaduna state government says 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the gate. Source: Channels TV

Source: UGC

Kaduna state government says 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the gate. Source: Channels TV

Source: UGC

Kaduna state government says 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the gate. Source: Channels TV

Source: UGC

Kaduna state government says 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the gate. Source: Channels TV

Source: UGC

Kaduna state government says 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the gate. Source: Channels TV

Source: UGC

Kaduna state government says 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the gate. Source: Channels TV

Source: UGC

VP Osinbajo visits Kaduna state after train attack by terrorists

Meanwhile, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has visited Kaduna to see the extent of damage done by terrorists in the state.

The vice president also visited some of the victims of the attack receiving treatment in two hospitals in the state.

VP Osinbajo was said to have been heading to an event in Lagos state before he made a detour to nearby Kaduna state after he was informed of the attack.

Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya visits scene of train attack

Similarly, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya visited the scene of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack on Tuesday, March 29.

The COAS was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

The army chief returned to Abuja to brief President Buhari on the extent of damage caused by the terrorists.

Tinubu calls for donations to bereaved families of Kaduna train attack

Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the attacked Kaduna train.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, made the call in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 29.

His words:

“We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time. While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.”

Source: Legit.ng