President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress party have been condemned for the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28

Nigeria's major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party said security has continued to depreciate since 2015 when the APC took over power

According to PDP, the life of every Nigerian is near worthless under the present administration led by President Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in the strongest term, incessant insecurity challenges faced by Nigerians in the country.

Reacting to the Monday, March 28, attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train by some terrorists, the opposition said that life is near worthlessness under the present All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP has said that Nigerian life is near worthless in the present administration. Photo: Debo Ologunagba

Kaduna train attack

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba said the successful ambush of the train on the Abuja-Kaduna service by terrorists again confirms PDP’s stand that the security command and control coordination structure under President Buhari has collapsed.

Ologunagba warned that it is alarming this particular incident took place within two days of the deadly terrorist attack on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The opposition party insists that the complicity of silence by the Buhari administration on Saturday’s airport attack emboldened the terrorists to assault the train.

He described the attack as a development that also validates PDP’s position that the APC administration has conceded sovereignty over parts of our country to terrorists.

His words:

"The continued silence and obvious helplessness of the Buhari Presidency on these deadly attacks on our nation’s key transportation sectors raises apprehensions of possible complicity at the very top level of the APC administration.

"It is callous and unfortunate that the APC government, in its usual insensitive nature attempted to suppress information by keeping mute over 24 hours after this horrendous attack which claimed the lives of promising Nigerians among whom was a young medical doctor, Dr. Chinelo Megafu who was fatally shot in the ill-fated train travel."

Several terrorist attacks under the APC administration

The party also recalled the confession by a former APC leader that these assailants are terrorists brought from neighbouring countries by the APC as “political mercenaries” to rig the 2019 general elections.

Ologunagba noted that with the spate of killings going on across states in the country, more than 536 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists since the beginning of this year.

He said:

"In the first three weeks of January 2022, about 486 Nigerians were killed by terrorists as reported in Premium Times of Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Again, only last week, 50 innocent Nigerians were reportedly hacked to death by terrorists in the same Kaduna State!"

"This is beside the hundreds of Nigerians, including students who were abducted by terrorists with many of them still languishing in their abductors’ den."

"The question to ask is, how many more Nigerians can our nation afford to lose because of the recklessness and arrogance in failure of the APC? Nigeria bleeds, families are hurting, parents mourn and agonize, yet the APC government is on vacation."

