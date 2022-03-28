According to the PDP, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, APC's new boss, has an allegation of fraud to the tune of N15 billion to answer at the Federal High Court in Nasarawa

The opposition party also stated that the new NWC of the APC will bring about serious corruption in the polity

PDP argued that the ruling party lacks the legitimacy of offices the process that produced it is unconstitutional

The new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, now has to deal with or ignore serious allegations coming from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

First, the PDP reacting to Adamu's election claimed that he "was arraigned in the Federal High Court on a 149-count charge of alleged fraudulent award of contracts and stealing of public funds estimated at N15 billion."

The PDP said Adamu has a 149-count charge to answer in court (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

The PDP then challenged Adamu to explain to Nigerians why he was not courageous enough to submit himself to trial at the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa over the issue.

According to the opposition party, the former Nasarawa state governor rather decided to "hide under technicalities."

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP called on Senator Adamu to "come clean to Nigerians on the said case before parading himself as a saint."

It insisted that the Adamu-led administration is illegal and will usher in large-scale corruption into Nigeria's democracy.

Even more, the PDP in the statement argued that the "purported APC National Working Committee (NWC) does not have the legitimacy of office as the process that produced it under the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) remains unconstitutional and flawed."

On a final note, the PDP cautioned "aspirants intending to participate in the 2023 general elections under the APC to note that they are on a journey to nowhere with the APC."

Read the full statement below:

