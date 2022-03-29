The Nigerian military has been urged to declare a full-scale war on terrorists operating across states of the country

The call was made by lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate after the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train on Monday

According to the Senate, the operations of the terrorists in Kaduna makes it imperative for the appropriate authorities to take decisive action

Lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, March 29, called on the three institutions of the Armed Forces to intensify operations against terrorists operating in the country.

The call by the lawmakers followed the Monday, March 28, attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train that left many injured, shot and others abducted.

A statement signed by the special assistant to the Senate president (press) Ezrel Tabiowo, said it is important that the Army and the Airforce as a matter of urgency collaborate to bombard the terrorists' enclaves.

Senate has called for a full-scale war on terrorists in Nigeria. Photo: Nigerian Senate

The lawmakers reached the resolution that such a move would restore peace and stability in Nigeria and its environs.

A motion raised by Senator Uba Sani

The resolution by the Ninth Senate followed a point of order raised by Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna central) on 'The continuing attacks on communities and public facilities in Kaduna State'.

Sani warned that the terrorists have in recent times stepped up attacks on some communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.

He said that the latest attacks by these murderous elements took place in some communities in Giwa Local Government, namely Angwan Sarki Yahya, Tashar Shari, Bare-Bari, Tsaunin Natal, Dillalai, Durumi and Jatin Kanwa, all on Yakawada Ward among others.

According to the senator, the terrorists have continued to abduct members of various households in their numbers while killing many.

He added:

“Not done with their devilish acts, they made an attempt to penetrate the Kaduna International Airport.

“Although the attack was foiled by vigilant security operatives, one person lost his life. When people were trying to come to grips with week-long wanton destruction of lives and property, the terrorists struck again.”

Terrorists' attacks on trains along Abuja-Kaduna rail line

Further addressing his colleagues, Sani said the terrorists attacked a Kaduna bound train carrying over 970 passengers around the Kateri - Rijana axis in Kaduna, a few kilometers to the Rigasa Train Station in the Igabi local government area of the Kaduna state.

He also recalled various attacks on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and the Kaduna International Airport which prevented an Azman airline from flying one of its aircraft over the weekend.

The lawmaker said:

"These latest attacks are aimed at instilling fear in the people and destroying the economies of our local communities.

“It is disheartening that these enemies of the people are getting emboldened by the day. They are becoming more brazen. These blood cuddling vampires have no regard for human life. They have no place in a civilized society.”

Contributing, Senator Gabriel Suswam lamented that Kaduna had become the new theatre of insecurity.

He said the lingering activities of terrorists in the state makes it imperative for the appropriate authorities to take decisive action.

The Senate, accordingly, in its resolutions, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare full scale war against terrorists, so as to fully secure all our national territory from them in whatever guise.

It urged the Army and the Air Force to carry out a sustained bombardment of terrorist enclaves with a view to flushing them out and restoring peace and stability to our communities.

In addition, security agencies were mandated to always take steps to prevent the occurrence of similar incidence in the future.

