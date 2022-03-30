The Kaduna state government has finally reacted to the recent attack on an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train on Monday, March 28

The government represented by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs Samuel Aruwan said several victims of the attack are yet to be accounted for

According to Aruwan, some bodies have been recovered while those who were injured are receiving treatment in Kaduna hospitals

Following the gruesome terrorists' attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train, on Monday, March 8, the Kaduna state government has said that several victims are yet to be accounted for.

Daily Trust reports that the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that from the latest update on the rescue mission eight corpses have been recovered.

El-Rufai visiting some of the victims of the train attack in the hospital Photo: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

Aruwan also said that 26 people who were injured during the terrorist attack are currently receiving treatment in different hospitals in the state.

He noted that from records obtained from the Nigerian Railway Corporation, 362 people boarded the train.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“The Kaduna state government has received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.

“According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile."

Passenger manifest obtained from NRC

The Punch reports that Aruwan further noted that the passenger manifest obtained from the NRC does not include the names and details of NRC staff and security officials who were on board the train.

He said:

“Furthermore, security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.

"Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were onboard the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update. Search operations are also being sustained.”

Kaduna train attack: Blood donors scarce, Army hospital makes huge demand

Terrorists on Monday, March 28, night bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers.

Following the deadly attack, some were killed, others injured but Nigerians who are not happy with the sad development took to social media noting that such an attack is preventable.

In another development, eyewitnesses disclosed that blood donors are needed at the Army hospital.

Former Nigerian deputy governor shot in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

A former Zamfara state deputy governor, Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot during an attack on the Kaduna-bound train.

Recall that the Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of passengers derailed on Monday, March 28, after explosives believed to be IEDs planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

An aide to the former deputy governor said that Mr Wakkala who was returning from the APC national convention was caught up in the crossfire between the terrorists and the military.

He has since been moved to a military hospital in Kaduna for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng