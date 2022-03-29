Two of the people who died in the attack on a Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28, have been identified

TUC Secretary-General, Barr. Musa-Lawal Ozigi, and TUC chairman in Kwara state, Comrade Akinsola Akinwunmi, were reportedly among the dead victims

The Kaduna state government said eight corpses have been recovered while 26 people who were injured were receiving treatment

Kaduna - Two members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) were among those killed during the attack on a Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28.

Daily Trust reported that the Secretary-General of the union, Barr. Musa-Lawal Ozigi, and TUC chairman in Kwara state, Comrade Akinsola Akinwunmi, were killed during the attack.

The newspaper stated that a source in the TUC confirmed the development.

The source was quoted as saying:

“We lost our Sec. Gen. (Secretary-General) and the Kwara State Chairman."

The terrorists on Monday night bombed a section of the Kaduna-Abuja rail track, forcing the train carrying hundreds of passengers to derail.

After that, they opened fire on passengers, abducting some and killing others.

Train attack: Eight corpses recovered

In the latest update on the rescue operation, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said while eight corpses had been recovered, 26 people who were injured were receiving treatment.

He said according to the record obtained from the Nigerian Railway Corporation, 362 persons boarded the train.

Top Nigerian agency director killed in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

In another related report, Abdu Isa Kofarmata, a director at the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been killed.

Kofarmata was also killed on Monday night, March 28, during the terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.

Doctor in Abuja-Kaduna Rail attack dies, hours after being trolled on Twitter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chinelo Nwando Megafu, a dental surgeon died from the wounds she sustained in the deadly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Shortly after the attack, Chinelo posted on her Twitter handle that she was shot in the train while calling for prayers from her followers.

However, her tweet elicited various reactions on the microblogging platform. While some tweeps empathised with her, others described her tweet as fake news.

