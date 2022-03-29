The colloquium organised in the honour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's 70th birthday has been cancelled

The APC national leader said the event could not continue in the wake of the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja rail track

Tinubu asked the attendees who had already arrived at the venue to go home and pray for the victims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cancelled the colloquium organised in commemoration of his 70th birthday, The Guardian reports.

The former governor of Lagos state made this known shortly after his arrival at the colloquium on Tuesday, March 29.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has cancelled his colloquium in honour of the victims of the Abuja- Kaduna train. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The Cable also reported that Tinubu said the event could not continue following a deadly attack on a Kaduna-Abuja train conveying hundreds of passengers on the night of Monday, March 28.

Recall that a Kaduna-bound train derailed after explosives believed to be IED’s planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the APC chieftain, he cannot be celebrating and rejoicing amidst a national tragedy. Tinubu asked the attendees to “go home and pray” for the victims of the attack.

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations after bomb attack

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations after a deadly attack by gunmen.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29. The corporation said its suspension of operations on the route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances”.

The tweet read:

“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route have been temporarily suspended. Further Communication would be given in due course."

Former Nigerian deputy governor shot in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

In a related development, former Zamfara state deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot on Monday, March 28, during an attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

An aide to the former deputy governor confirmed that Wakkala sustained gunshot wounds in the terrorist attack,

The northern politician was returning from the APC national convention when he was shot during the crossfire between the terrorists and the Nigerian military.

Source: Legit.ng