Earlier, bandit terrorists on Monday planted explosives believed to be IEDs on the rail track around Katari, Kaduna state which saw a Kaduna-bound train derail

It was gathered that the train which took off around 6 pm from the Idu train station at the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on Monday hit an explosive device about 30 minutes to Rigasa train station in Kaduna

The train conveying hundreds of passengers from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits between Katari and Rijana in Kaduna State, a development confirmed by the state government as he visit the survivor

There is a new development regarding the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Recent is the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who confirmed the development by visiting the survivors of the attack.

Earlier, many had been feared injured and abducted as news of the attack filtered through social media late Monday, March 28.

The governor took to his official Twitter page and empathises with some of those that were injured in the course of the attack at the Army Hospital.

Kaduna state governor visited the 44 Military Hospital and St. Gerald Hospital to see some of the citizens that were attacked on the Kaduna-Abuja train. Photo credit: Governor Kaduna

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He wrote and shared pictures of his visit:

"Accompanied by the heads of some security agencies stationed in Kaduna State, Malam Nasir @elrufai has visited the 44 Military Hospital and St. Gerald Hospital to see some of the citizens that were injured in the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train."

Full list of injured passengers onboard bombed Abuja-Kaduna train

In another report, as Nigerians continue to lament the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna Train on Monday, March 28 by terrorists, the list of injured passengers have been obtained.

This comes as the managing director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Engineer Fidet Okhiria, said information from the scene of the attack at the moment indicated that seven people died from the attack on Monday night.

Though the actual number of casualties is still unknown, others have reportedly given up the ghost after they were rushed to the hospital.

Former Nigerian deputy governor shot in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Former Zamfara state deputy governor, Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot on Monday, March 28 during an attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

Recall that the Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of passengers derailed on Monday, March 28, after explosives believed to be IED’s planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

An aide to the former Deputy Governor said that Mr Wakkala who was returning from the APC National Convention which was held on Saturday was shot during the crossfire between the terrorists and the military and has been moved to a military hospital in Kaduna for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng