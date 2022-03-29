Global site navigation

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna rail track, attack train filled with passenger, Nigerians react
Nigeria

by  Aanu Adegun

Some terrorists have reportedly bombed the Abuja-Kaduna-bound rail track on Monday.

It was learnt that an Abuja-Kaduna-bound filled with passengers derailed after the improvised explosive device planted by the terrorists went off.

The terrorists, subsequently, attacked the train with many passengers reportedly injured.

Nigerians have reacted as some terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna-bound rail track. Photo: Odinalo
It was gathered that some of the 970 passengers on board might have been abducted by the attackers.

This is coming a few days after the terrorists attacked the Kaduna International Airport where an aircraft was prevented from taking off.

A source said that “they (terrorists) planted IED. When it went off, it derailed the train. There was pandemonium every and some people may be kidnapped.”

