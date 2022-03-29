Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) understood simple economics while they were in power.

Tinubu stated this in response to the opposition's criticism of the huge borrowings witnessed in the last couple of years.

The former Lagos state governor who made the disclosure in an interview with P.M News, said PDP had their opportunity but lost it.

According to him, the opposition party wasted 16 years of opportunity to reshape Nigeria.

Tinubu questioned if the PDP was aware that a long-term project is not financed with short-term money or borrowings.

He went on to add that Nigerians won’t be suffering as much as we are doing today if they had built a good foundation since PDP started at the beginning of this democratic journey.

The APC national leader was quoted as saying:

"Where is the infrastructure that will help the farmers to bring their goods to the market? How many intersections do you have between even the roads that are not even passable that they left behind; crater-filled roads that they left behind?

What were they producing? Yams? Starch? Did they give us electricity to encourage manufacturing? We have millions of cars on the road, please, show me your brake pad factory that is cheaper for the citizens that PDP gave us?"

In an earlier report by Premium Times, the APC presidential aspirant listed his agenda for the country if voted into power.

Tinubu revealed that improving the economic prospects of young Nigerians must be prioritised to reclaim the glorious past.

He advocated for urgent infrastructural development to revamp the nation’s ailing economy.

He said:

“We need massive infrastructure plan. No national economy can grow beyond the capacity of its infrastructure to service the economy. Portable water should be readily available in our cities. Electrical power is the fulcrum of our development. We must enact reforms necessary to power business and homes at affordable prices. Firms in the sector must work for as much for the public good as for private gain.”

2023 presidency: Why Tinubu should be APC's consensus candidate, Middle Belt Youths reveals

Meanwhile, youths across the Middle Belt region of the country have called on APC to endorse the candidacy of the party's national leader.

The youths under the aegis of the Middle Belt Youth Emancipation Vanguard said Tinubu deserves to become the APC's consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

A statement released by the convener of the youths, Patrick Yakubu, and seen by Legit.ng said that the group reached a conclusion after a careful analysis of other aspirants who have indicated interest to contest for the presidential seat.

Source: Legit.ng