Nigerian troops of 82 Division NA have destroyed a hideout of IPOB and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the military spokesman confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, March 28

The hideout served as the operational base of Innocent Obieke (aka Double Lion), who is said to be the head of the vigilante group in the area

a criminal hideout used by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate; Eastern Security Network ( ESN) in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a statement military spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, explained that the notorious groups have serially launched attacks on defenseless civilians and security targets from the hideout.

Tension as police gun down IPOB member in Governor Hope Uzodinma's hometown

Legit.ng previously reported that a gun duel between officers of the Nigeria Police Force and suspected members of IPOB has resulted in the killing of one person in Imo state.

It was gathered that the duel between the two parties took place at the hometown of the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, in the wee hours of Sunday, March 20.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Mike Abattam, said that the gunmen were killed during an attack launched on Omuma Police station in Oru East local government area of Imo state.

