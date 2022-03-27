The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has a big arrest in Abuja, this time around, it is at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

The agency recently nabbed two drug traffickers, a father of four and a young businessman caught with 165 wraps of drugs

Meanwhile, the duo was nabbed by narcotic officers of the agency at the airport after they ingested illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested two drug traffickers identified simply as Elvis Uche Iro, 53, and Uwaezuoke Ikenna Christian, 42.

The duo was said to have excreted a total of 165 wraps of illicit drugs following their arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja by operatives of the NDLEA, for ingesting the illicit drug.

The director, media & advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Sunday, March 27, on the official Facebook page of the NDLEA.

NDLEA arrests a father of four children and a businessman, who ingested 165 wraps of illicit drugs. Photo credit: NDLEA

According to the statement, they excreted the drugs while under observation in the agency’s custody.

The 53-year-old Elvis, who is a father of four children, hails from Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state.

He was arrested on Saturday, March 19, upon his arrival on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis-Ababa for ingesting 65 pellets of illicit drugs weighing 1.376kg.

The suspects claim

During the preliminary interview, he claimed is an interior decorator but had to go into drug trafficking because he needed money to start a coffee business.

What he stands to gain

He said he would have been paid one thousand ($1,000) on the successful delivery of the drug in Abuja.

The second passenger

Another passenger on the same flight, 42-year-old Uwaezuoke Ikenna Christian was also arrested on arrival for ingesting 100 pellets of illicit drugs with a total weight of 2.243kg.

Ikenna, who hails from Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state claims he is a businessman dealing in babywear before venturing into drug trafficking.

