The Rivers state police command has nabbed suspected kidnappers for killing their victim, a taxi driver

The Force in a statement disclosed that the suspects pretended to be regular passengers along the federal highway in order to board the victim’s vehicle on Tuesday, March 22

Meanwhile, the police while consoling the family of the deceased assured them that suspects would be arraigned in court and others on the run would be caught in due time

The police in Rivers state have arrested four suspected kidnappers for allegedly killing their victim and taxi driver identified simply as Onyekachi Obioma Chukwuagu.

The Nation reports that the Force also recovered Chukwuagu’s abandoned corpse along the East/West Road close to Rumuodogo 1 Community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement on Sunday identified the suspects and their ages as Obichi Ngita, 20; Chisom Honest, 20; Young Chitu, 21 and Omens Woke, 23.

The Commissioner for Police in Rivers State, Mr Eboka Friday earlier declared total war on kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists operating in the state. Photo credit: Rivers State Police Command

The statement said the suspects on March 22, posed as regular passengers and boarded the victim’s vehicle, Channels TV added.

How it happened

The police said:

“However, when they got to a quiet part of the route, they kidnapped the victim and abandoned the vehicle, with Reg. No. GDD 250 MU by the roadside.

“The command upon receipt of the complaint swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene where they cordoned off the area and commenced an intensive search resulting in the arrest of Chisom Honest, who led operatives to the rest of the gang, and the location of the victim’s corpse.

“The suspects claimed they murdered the victim, using a machete, for refusing to cooperate with them. Efforts are being intensified to apprehend other suspects indicted in the matter with a view to concluding the investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, while consoling the family of the deceased, assured that the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation in line with his commitment to the cause of justice."

