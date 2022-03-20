A suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been gunned down by officers of the Nigeria police

A gun duel between officers of the Nigeria Police Force and suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has resulted in the killing of one person in Imo state, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that the duel between the two parties took place at the hometown of the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, in the wee hours of Sunday, March 20.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Mike Abattam, said that the gunmen were killed during an attack launched on Omuma Police station in Oru East local government area of Imo state.

A suspected member of the proscribed IPOB has been killed in Imo state Photo: Hope Uzodinma

Source: UGC

Abattam said that the hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/Eastern Security Network stormed the Omuma police station in their numbers.

He added that the gunmen once they gained entrance into the vicinity started shooting sporadically but were immediately repelled by officers of the force who were on duty.

His words:

“The Police Operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and in the process four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot while others escaped into the bush having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.”

Abattam stated that chains and five undetonated different capacities of Improvised Explosives Devices were recovered from the neutralised bandits.

He also added that police officers are combing the area to apprehend the fleeing suspected IPOB members.

