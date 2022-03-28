Senator Shehu Sani has spoken on the threats ahead of DCP Abba Kyari as the court ordered his transfer to prison on Monday, March 28

The former lawmaker said Kyari may be exposed to beating or other harmful treatments in the prison by the inmates he once arrested

To avoid such situation, Senator Sani said the prison warden may keep Kyari who is facing drug trafficking charges in a separate cell

Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, has hinted at what the embattled deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, may face in prison.

Sani who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered Kyari's transfer to the Kuje Correctional Center on Monday, March 28.

DCP Kyari and six others are facing drug trafficking charges.

In a Twitter post, Senator Sani said the senior police officer who has been suspended may have to be kept in a separate cell to save him from being beaten or harmed by prison inmates he once arrested.

The tweet reads:

"When a policeman is ordered to be remanded in prison, the first concern of the prison wardens is how to keep him safe from the inmates he once arrested and led to their incarceration; in that case, he is kept in a separate cell to save him from being beaten or anyway harmed."

