Following the court of a Federal High Court in Abuja, suspended DCP Abba Kyari is now in Kuje Correctional Centre

The former commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) is hsaid to be keeping to himself and has refused prison food

Kyari and four other police officers are being prosecuted by the NDLEA for alleged drug trafficking

The suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, has reportedly rejected food offered him by the Nigerian Correctional Service after being remanded in prison custody on Monday, March 28.

The Punch reported that the embattled former commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) opted for the food prepared by his wife or other family members.

Kyari is under prosecution for alleged drug trafficking alongside four other policemen.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) accused Kyari and the other four officers of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55kg.

He was transferred to Kuje prison on the order of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja after his bail application was denied.

The court held that the NDLEA placed sufficient materials before it to warrant the refusal of bail to Kyari and his co-defendants, namely; Sunday Ubia, Simon Agirgba, and John Nuhu, who are former IRT members.

Kyari keeps to himself in prison, inmates excited

Citing anonymous sources, The Punch stated that Kyari and his co-defendants have been settling down in the custodial centre, adding that the DCP has largely kept to himself since his arrival.

It was also gathered that Kyari’s presence has generated some excitement among the inmates, some of who were investigated for various crimes by the IRT under the DCP.

An officer was quoted as saying:

“We suspected that he may not eat the food being served here. So, we were not surprised when he opted for the food prepared by his wife or family members.

“His presence has, however, generated excitement in the facility. Many inmates who had had some encounters with him and others who heard about his ongoing trial have been discussing the fact that a senior policeman like him was remanded in Kuje where some individuals he investigated are also serving time.”

Prison inmates have the right to eat food prepared by family members

Speaking on the development, the NCoS spokesman, Francis Enobore, said inmates facing prosecution have the right to eat food prepared by their family members, noting that they are free to provide their food by themselves.

He stated:

“Our law allows us to request any inmate who wishes to do self-feeding to apply through a formal application to the officer in-charge of the custodial centre. Subject to the approval of the official in-charge, the applicant will make arrangements with whoever he wishes to bring food for him.”

“The caveat is that if the person fails to bring food, he would not be fed from the service’s kitchen. Again, whoever is bringing his food; it is compulsory the person tastes the food in the presence of the officer conducting the visit to ensure that the food is wholesome before passing it over to the inmate.”

Enobore explained that no alcohol drink or cigarettes are allowed in the correctional centres.

Shehu Sani reveals what may happen to Abba Kyari in prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, hinted at what Kyari may face in prison.

Sani who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this known after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered Kyari's transfer to the Kuje Correctional Center on Monday, March 28.

In a Twitter post, Senator Sani said the senior police officer who has been suspended may have to be kept in a separate cell to save him from being beaten or harmed by prison inmates he once arrested.

