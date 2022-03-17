Following reports that the federal government had approved the extradition of Abba Kyari to the US, emerging reports state that it has not been finalized

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said Kyari’s extradition is not imminent at present as there have been bureaucratic steps ongoing

Malami also blamed the media for escalating its reports and not being factual with their information concerning Kyari’s extradition

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami has issued clarification concerning media reports about the United States’ request for the extradition of alleged drug peddler, DCP Abba Kyari, The Nation reports.

Malami who commented on the development of this request said it was a case of the media misconstruing the whole situation as he accused them of not being factual with their report.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly approved Abba Kyari's extradition request by the US government. Photo Credit: (Femi Adesina)

Recall Legit.ng reported that there have been requests by the US government for the extradition of the embattled cop for his involvement in a $1.1million wire fraud committed by popular Nigerian socialite Abass Ramon also known as Hushpuppi.

It was later reported that the federal government on Thursday, March 3 approved the request for extradition of the under-fire cop.

Malami while speaking on the extradition request by the US government urged media outlets to get hold of facts before publishing. He however noted that the extradition request is still being and not finalized as media reports had claimed.

Electoral Act: Malami hints at alternatives to expunge Section 84(12)

In another development, Malami also spoke on issues concerning revisiting Section 84(12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari after signing the bill on Friday, February 25 appealed to the legislative house of assembly to review Section 84(12) of the Electoral act.

This section of the law states that:

“No political appointee AT ANY LEVEL shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

Reacting to this, Malami said the federal government is willing to try all options available to convince the legislative assembly to review that section of the Electoral Act 2022.

He however noted that deliberations are still ongoing within and that the federal government has not concluded on what to do at present.

Electoral act: NYCN protest over provisions of section 84 (12)

Similarly, members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) trooped out in mass at the national assembly to protest over section 84 (12) of the electoral act 2022.

The group says section 84 (12) of the electoral is shady and should be expunged by the National Assembly for the sake of democracy.

Leading the protest, president of NYCN, Comerade Solomon Adodo said they are in support of the improvement made on the new Electoral Act but that section 84 (12) does not depict democracy.

Electoral Act: NYCN says National Assembly not being fair

Adodo also slammed the National Assembly for refusing to grant the request of President Buhari amend section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

He argued that the measure would lead to the total disenfranchisement of over 70 percent of potential candidates who are mainly youths.

The youths group said it was unfortunate that over 75 percent of those affected under the extant electoral act are youths who are appointees of local government chairmen, governors, the president, and legislators.

