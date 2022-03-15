The federal government has been asked to make an order barring the suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari and his co-accusers from making withdrawals from their accounts

The request was made by the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation

According to NDLEA investigators, they believe that the huge sum of money found in the accusers' accounts are part of proceeds from a larger drug cartel

After his day at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 14, Abba Kyari, might be in for a showdown, courtesy of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA in a recent move asked the federal government to place a no debit order on all the accounts of the suspended deputy commissioner of police who is currently facing trial for trafficking of illegal drugs.

The AGF has been asked to make an order barring Kyari and his co-accusers from making withdrawals from their accounts Photo: Abba Kyari

Source: UGC

Vanguard reports that investigating officers probing Kyari's involvement with members of the drug cartel arrested at the Enugu and Lagos Airport found a huge amount of money in his (Kyari's) account.

The report said the investigator admitted to having discovered large sums of money in Nigerian currency, the US dollar and the British pound in the accounts of Kyari and four other members of the cartel.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the officials, the funds are suspected to be proceeds of the deals with illegal drug cartels.

Huge sum of money traced to Kyari and four others

The Punch reports that the NDLEA traced a total amount of N4.2 billion to the accounts of Abba Kyari and his co-accused.

Investigators are said to be suspecting that the money found in the accounts of the accused person could be part of a larger scale money laundering cartel.

It was also gathered that following this, the NDLEA made its request to the FG by recommending a no debit order on Kyari's account.

The order was made to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation to aid its ongoing money-laundering investigation against Kyari and his associates.

Abba Kyari detained by the NDLEA, failed to get bail

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Kyari has been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events.

The NDLEA is currently detaining the embattled super cop over alleged links.

Panic, Chaos As Abba Kyari’s Wife Slumps In Court

There was much tension at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 14, during the hearing of Abba Kyari's case.

The judge in charge of the case, Justice Emeka Nwite, during the sitting deferred the verdict for bail application.

But while agents of the NDLEA were leading Kyari from the court's premises, a woman identified as his wife slumped.

Source: Legit.ng