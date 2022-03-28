There was serious gridlock around the Mowe part of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday, March 27

Sources have it that the traffic jam was caused by a gas tanker explosion in the area on the night of Sunday

The incident which occurred near a First Bank building in Mowe has been confirmed by the FRSC in Ogun state

A disturbing report has it that there was a gas tanker explosion at the Mowe area of Ogun State on the night of Sunday, March 27.

The explosion which happened around 10 pm led to serious gridlock and chaos among residents in the area, Punch reports.

The incident happened near a bank's building

Source: Depositphotos

Added to this, the inferno was said to have erupted near a First Bank building along the Mowe area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Confirming the incident, Florence Okpe, a spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun state command, said officers have been deployed to the scene to put out the flames.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Okpe said:

“It’s a gas tanker explosion. Our rescue team is there already. I will give you more information later."

Many feared killed as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Meanwhile, there was brewing tension in the air as many passengers are feared dead in multiple crashes along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The incident involved two vehicles and a fuel tanker which went up in flames around the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Prayer City.

Lagos-Ibadan expressway is notorious for road crashes as it had claimed not less than 30 lives in 2022.

Okpe confirmed Thursday’s crash in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

She said:

“A multiple crash involving a Tanker and two other vehicles just occurred around mountain of fire church on the outward section of the LAGOS-IBADAN Expressway.

“There is an outbreak of fire at the scene. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and remain calm until the fire is extinguished.”

Anxiety as fuel tanker explosion rocks southeast

There was pandemonium in Onitsha, Anambra state on Friday morning, January 28, as a fuel tanker exploded at the Upper Iweka Junction.

The incident happened around 8:30 am after the tanker broke down at a bad portion along the busy Onitsha-Owerri Road in front of the Relief Market.

Source: Legit.ng