Part of Eko Bridge at Apongbon, Lagos state were in flames on Wednesday, March 23, with the cause of the fire still not known

The inferno, according to media sources, affected some nearby vehicles, although no death was recorded

Because of this, motorists and pedestrians have been warned to use alternative routes to ensure their safety

Lagos - The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has alerted Lagosians of the fire outbreak that erupted under the famous Eko Bridge at Apongbon on Wednesday, March 23.

Although no casualty was recorded, the inferno spread to nearby vehicles, according to a report by Vanguard.

Motorists have been urged to ply alternative routes, while LASTMA is yet to find the cause of the flames which started in the early hours of Wednesday.

LASTMA is yet to find the cause of the fire outbreak (Photo: @followlastma)

Source: Twitter

The traffic agency shared videos of the flames on its official Twitter page

Watch the videos below:

