The Lagos state government announced alternative routes for all motorists to access points in Ijora/Apapa area, the Leventis/UBA roundabout in Marina, and Ebute Ero inward Third Mainland Bridge

However, the federal ministry of works says it will collaborate with the Lagos state government with a team of engineers to conduct an integrity test on the affected area

Traders have also been issued a quit notice to evacuate the area with an ultimatum of Thursday, March 31

The Lagos state government has announced the closure of the popular Eko Bridge following the fire incident in Apongbon area of the state, The Cable report.

According to a statement issued by the Lagos state government, it says the bridge will be closed indefinitely.

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu is yet to comment on the incident. Photo Credit: (Jubril Gawat)

The statement says:

“TRAVEL ALERT: Eko Bridge has been shut indefinitely by the Lagos State Government due to a fire outbreak at Apongbon in the early hours of today.

“Bridge likely to remain closed until an integrity test is conducted. All are advised to factor development into their travel plans and consider security/safety in the selection of alternative routes.”

It will be recalled that Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 23 reported the fire outbreak where some nearby vehicles were affected with no life lost.

Several reports also confirmed that the cause of the fire was unknown as it also affected various sections of the bridge.

FG to conduct integrity test on affected areas

In a follow up to the incident, the federal ministry of works announced that it will run integrity on affected areas.

It says the exercise will be in collaboration with the Lagos state government to determine the cause of the incident and proffer possible solution to the affected areas.

Similar, the federal government issued an ultimatum to traders around the axis of the incident to evacuate the area on or before Thursday, March 31.

Motorists and pedestrians have been urged to use alternative routes like Leventis/UBA roundabout inward Marina, Ijora/Apapa axis, Ebute Ero inward Marina and Third Mainland Bridge.

