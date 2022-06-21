The Senate on Tuesday, June 21, received the names of seven ministerial nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation as ministers.

The confirmation request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor at the start of the plenary on Tuesday.

The list of ministerial nominees was sent by President Buhari to the Senate (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

President Buhari, in the letter, explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 147 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The letter signed by Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, special assistant (press) to the president of the Senate, was made available to Legit.ng.

The nominees for confirmation include:

Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh - Abia Umana Okon Umana - Akwa Ibom Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- Ebonyi Goodluck Nana Opiah - Imo Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub - Kano Ademola Adewole Adegoroye - Ondo Odum Odi - Rivers

Buhari orders Emefiele, Akpabio, Amaechi, Sylva, others to resign immediately

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Wednesday, May 11, asked ministers who have declared their intention to run for the presidency in 2023 to resign from their various offices with immediate effect.

A report quoted Buhari to have said at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting:

“I expect other members of this council seeking to be President to resign with immediate effect.”

Other ministers seeking to be governors, senators, and House of Representatives members are still trying to seek clarifications if they were affected.

A source in the cabinet said:

“We were not clear if this directive will affect other ministers aspiring to be governors, senators, and House of Representatives members. We are expecting more clarifications soon.”

President Buhari gave the order towards the end of the weekly FEC meeting.

2023: Who my successor will be, Buhari speaks to Nigerians

Months after lifting the suspension of Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, President Buhari on Monday, May 2, used the social media platform to send his heartfelt wishes to Nigerians, especially Muslims following the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fast.

President Buhari, when asked who he would like to be his anointed successor, replied: “The person that Nigerians elect.” This reply came after Buhari had been reminded that in recent times he had given a nod to several All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopefuls.

