The Punch reported that the forum is especially making reference to the 400 Bureau De Change operators recently accused of funding the terrorists.

According to The Guardian, the MBF said the FG has to reveal the identities of the suspected sponsors to absolve itself of culpability.

Legit.ng gathers that the group also opposed any form of amnesty for insurgents and other terrorist groups.

The MBF's call is contained in a communique issued after its meeting at Akwanga, Nasarawa state, on Saturday, September 11, regarding many issues affecting the region and Nigeria and signed by its president, Dr Pogu Bitrus.

Anti-open grazing laws: MBF commends southern governors

Meanwhile, the MBF has also commended the southern governors and some governors in the Middle Belt for their courage in passing anti-open grazing laws in their states.

The forum condemned the alleged call by Miyetti Allah on its members not to obey the laws duly passed in their states, adding that the officials of herder's group should "be arrested, investigated and prosecuted under our anti-terrorism laws”.

Court fixes date to arraign 400 suspects accused of funding Boko Haram terrorists

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, September 17 for the arraignment of 400 suspects accused of sponsoring terrorist activities in Nigeria. The case will come up before Justice Anwuli Chikere.

Legit.ng recalls that the presidency had previously announced the arrest of the suspects, mainly Bureau De Change operators, for allegedly facilitating the transfer of funds to Boko Haram terrorists.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), had announced that arrangements had been concluded to arraign the suspects who were arrested and interrogated by the State Security Service (SSS).

