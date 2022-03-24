VP Yemi Osinbajo respects Muslims and never passed aspersions on anyone based on the religion they practice, Dr Balkisu Saidu has said

Saidu, who is an aide of the vice president, said her principal is a just, fair and just leader who consciously ensures his Muslim appointees get time for their daily prayers

The vice presidential aide's comment follows Farooq Kperogi's labelling of Osinbajo as a Christian religious bigot

FCT, Abuja - Dr Balkisu Saidu, Senior Special Assistant on Legal, Research and Compliance, Office of the Vice President, says Yemi Osinbajo is "a practising Christian who respects practising Muslims."

The vice presidential aide said this in a Facebook post shared on Thursday, March 24, by President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on political affairs, Babafemi Ojudu.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's aide, Dr Balkisu Saidu, has defended him against the Christian bigot allegations. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Legit.ng notes that Saidu's comment follows an article where Farooq Kperogi, a Nigerian professor of journalism based in the United States, accused VP Osinbajo of being a Christian religious bigot.

Osinbajo, a fair, just and upright leader, says aide

Contrary to Kperogi's claim, Saidu said the vice president respects his Muslim appointees and makes sure they are given time for prayers.

Her words:

"As you know, I have worked with Prof. Osinbajo for several years. I can assure you that he scares his opponents because he is a fair, just and upright leader.

"He is a leader who makes it a standard policy to suspend meetings to enable us, the Muslims, say our prayers."

Saidu: Osinbajo feeds us during Ramadan

The vice presidential aide stated further that her principal, despite being a Christian, pays for meals for his Muslim appointees during the Ramadan fasting period.

She wrote:

"He (Osinbajo), from his own pocket, ensures that in every Ramadan, meals are prepared and brought to us in our offices for Iftar.

"He is a practising Christian who respects practising Muslims. I have never, not once, seen or heard him passed aspersions on anyone based on the religion s/he practices.

"He is as comfortable with me in my full hijab as he is with my colleagues who dress differently. He is one who, when it comes to appointments, will insist on review of and compliance with enabling laws, especially Federal Character."

Nigerians react

Idris Ahmad commented:

"She has stated what she knows of VP Osinbajo as others have stated what they know of him too. However, only God almighty knows the whole truth.

"My worry is not even so much of what the VP Osinbajo said, did or doing now but what CAN, PFN and RCCG are doing and keep doing. It's why some of us who have earlier declared support for VP Osinbajo are exercising restraint.

"Let religious body and organisation stop giving the impression that they are capable of getting things done only in their own way for their members and interest."

Leke Adegoke said:

"Prof Yemi Oluleke Osinbajo stands tall amidst other aspirants. He is a preferred choice and obviously better than the rest . Nigeria will be great again under PYO’s watch."

Wale Otubusin said:

"Stop worrying yourself. Osinbajo is good but he can't govern NIGERIA now for obvious reasons. TINUBU is the rightful person for that job now. Osinbajo himself is smart enough to know this."

Religious hypocrites labelling Osinbajo a bigot should be ignored - VP Support Group

In a related development, the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has also responded to Professor Kperoogi's article labelling Vice President Yemi Osinbajo a Christian religious bigot.

The OSM noted that the article's author should be ignored, saying he is a religious hypocrite.

Liberty Badmus, the group national coordinator of OSM, refuted all claims and denied the allegations, stressing that they are all political games taken too far.

