What a lot of Nigerians are now calling a popularity show for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is really an issue between the duo.

Both top politicians stormed Lagos recently for different purposes and the size of crowds they pulled are being used to test how popular they are when juxtaposed.

Although VP Osinbajo is yet to declare his interest in the presidential seat come 2023, a lot of concerned persons are showing support for him already and pleading that he joins the race.

For a lot of people, Osinbajo is more popular than his former boss Tinubu (Photo: @akandeoj, Tinubu Support Group)

The call for Osinbajo to contest the presidency with other aspirants is influenced by the trust and confidence in his competence to deliver.

How Osinbajo was received in Lagos

This favour and backing for the vice president played out when he stormed Lagos on Monday, March 21, to commission a world-class Toyota research and service centre in Isolo.

The number of persons who thronged Osinbajo's convoy to get at least a glimpse of him was amazing. This, of course, is apart from the loud, if not defeating, cheers to him.

Not only that, Osinbajo threw onlookers and residents of the area into what could be called a frenzy when he came out of an SUV conveying him and waved at them.

In fact, some persons in the crowd were shouting, "Next president!" while the vice president's vehicle drove on.

A tweet from Laolu Akande, Osinbajo's media aide, said it all. The tweet was a video with the following text:

"VP Osinbajo in Lagos this morning to commission a world-class Toyota research & service center in Isolo, where he said the business reforms of the Buhari administration would be deepened.

"On his way out, a cheering throng crowded his car & he came out acknowledging the greetings.

Tinubu's Lagos outing

Tinubu had a similar outing in the state on Sunday, March 20, on his way to the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan to attend a novelty match organised by the Tinubu Support Group in his honour.

Naturally, the Jagaban's presence attracts massive crowds anywhere in Nigeria, and the Sunday experience was nothing short of profound.

One of the highlights of the fun-filled event was when the APC leader opened the match with a powerful kick of the ball.

A video of the occasion is contained in TSG's tweet below:

With this piece, Legit.ng is urging the reader to join others in deciding who is more popular in the state considering both videos.

Tinubu addresses Yemi Osinbajo's alleged interest in 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Tinubu had declined comment on the alleged presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

On Monday, January, 10, the former governor of Lagos state told newsmen that he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention to run for president in 2023.

Tinubu made the disclosure shortly after a closed-door meeting with the president.

