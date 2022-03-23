The embattled deputy commissioner of police has been accused of arresting, detaining and torturing three persons

The petition was written to the investigation panel by Ambrose Mairungu and Blessing Dung against Kyari

Demanding N10 million compensation, the duo accused Kyari of arresting and illegal torturing three people including Dung's husband

An independent panel has mandated the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari to appear before it on Wednesday, March 30, over a fresh petition against him by the three people.

The petitioners had accused the self-styled Super Cop of allegedly arresting them unlawfully and violating their fundamental human rights.

Daily Trust reports that Ambrose Mairungu, and Blessing Dung, in a petition marked 2020/IIP-SARS/ABJ/205 alleged that three people - Yakubu Danjuma, Ibrahim Daniel and Choji, Dung’s husband - were unlawfully arrested, detained, tortured and received inhuman treatment by Kyari.

The petitioner said Kyari had arrested, detained and tortured her husband Photo: Abba Kyari

Dung, wife to the third victim had informed the panel that on December 17, 2019, a friend of her husband, Danjuma, had called him.

She said the friend asked that her husband meet him outside their compound for a meeting.

“I followed my husband outside and I sighted two tinted-glass vehicles with IRT written on them.

“I saw armed police officers who came out from the vehicles, cuffed my husband, shot in the air and drove off with him."

Dung also prayed to the panel to award N10 million in compensation to her family and damages.

On March 11, the panel had ordered the chairman of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency Buba Marwa to produce Kyari.

The panel in its order said Kyari should be made available on Tuesday, March 22, to defend himself.

Kyari's lawyer responds to the demand by the panel

However, in a swift move, Abdullahi Haruna, a counsel to Kyari, responded to the panel's letter by asking that it produces all petitions where his client's name was mentioned.

Haruna said this will enable him to study the allegations against Kyari and respond appropriately.

Kyari's counsel also appealed to the panel to allow him the grace of two months to prepare for the proceedings of the cases.

However, in a quick response to the lawyer's appeal, Gbenga Tetengi (SAN), a representative of the panel's chairman, Justice Suleiman Galadima, said they do not have such luxury of time.

Tetengi further adjourned the hearing and cross-examination of PW1 and PW2 to March 30.

Abba Kyari's drug deal: NDLEA asks FG to approve 1 major request

The federal government had been asked to make an order barring the suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari and his co-accusers from making withdrawals from their accounts.

The request was made by the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

According to NDLEA investigators, they believe that the huge sum of money found in the accusers' accounts is part of proceeds from a larger drug cartel.

Abba Kyari detained by the NDLEA, failed to get bail

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Kyari was turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events.

The NDLEA is currently detaining the embattled super cop over alleged links.

