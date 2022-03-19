Honourable Abok Ayuba, the embattled speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly, has denounced his membership of the APC

Ayuba also declared interest in his former party, PDP, in a statement he released on Friday, March 18

According to the speaker, the failed leadership of the ruling APC will destroy the state if left to continue

Rt Hon. Abok Ayuba, the embattled speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, has officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC)

In a statement on Friday, March 18, revealing his letter of resignation of membership from the APC, Ayuba expressed his interest to return to the opposition party at the local government secretariat in Angware, Jos East.

The speaker said the APC will crumble the state (Photo: Rt Hon. Abok Ayuba)

Source: UGC

Confirming the development to AIT on Saturday, March 19, the embattled speaker claimed that his decision was influenced by the need to save Plateau from a failed leadership of the APC which is threatening to crumble the state government if allowed to thrive.

Lalong appointed only his loyalists during Plateau APC congresses, party chieftain alleges

Meanwhile, Ayuba had petitioned Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) demanding total cancellation of congresses conducted in the state by the ruling APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lawmaker said Governor Simon Lalong and his supporters didn't carry members of the House of Assembly, critical stakeholders, and other party faithful along in the process leading to the selection of executives from ward, local government, and the state.

In a petition seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, January 13 in Abuja, Hon. Ayuba said the governor Lalong could not talk about the national convention when Plateau state APC was still in crisis.

The petitioner appealed to the Buni-led leadership to correct what he described as injustice against majority members of Plateau APC by conducting fresh congresses in the state.

The petition read in part:

“The governor of Plateau state has among other things being very undemocratic with the way party issues are handled.

“From the way he chose to oust the former chairman, Mr. Letep Dabang out of office because Dabang always threaded caution and advised against using unconfirmed reports from praise singers to make informed decisions and this didn‘t go well with the governor."

Source: Legit.ng