The President was welcomed to the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some members of the Lagos State Executive Council

Buhari, following this visit, commissioned some major projects carried out by the state government and Aliko Dangote

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Lagos on a one-day working visit to the state.

Legit.ng reports that Buhari and his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Tuesday morning, March 22, amid tight security.

The president arrived aboard a Nigerian Air Force Boeing aircraft and was welcomed by the state governor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other members of the executive council, and with a Presidential Guard of Honour.

In a post, one of the aide to the president, Buhari Sallau, highlighted a list of projects that were commissioned by the president in 'megacity;

The projects Buhari commissioned

The terminal has the capacity to process 14million passengers per annum. Photo credit: Lagos Monitoring Team

Source: Facebook

Commissioning of the New Terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

President Buhari lands in Lagos to commission the new International Terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday.

The new terminal of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport would greatly facilitate ease of movement in and out of the country.

The terminal has the capacity to process 14million passengers per annum and was built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres and has 66 check-in counters.

Dangote Fertiliser Plant. Photo credit: Nelson C Len

Source: Facebook

2. Commissioning of the Dangote Fertilizer Plant

The $2.5 billion-worth plant has the capacity to produce three million metric tonnes (mt) of urea each year.

President Muhammadu Buhari predicted a boom in the economy, especially the agricultural sector as a result of the commissioning of the Plant, situated in Ibeju-Lekki.

President Buhari also inspected the ongoing Lekki deep seaport that is near completion. Photo credit: bbc.com

Source: Facebook

3. Inspection of the Lekki Deep Sea Port

President Buhari also inspected the ongoing Lekki Deep seaport that is near completion.

The Seaport will soon be completed as the promoters of the project disclosed that the facility is about 80 percent completed.

The projects include some new warships and boats for the Naval Dockyard Victoria Island.

Also, the arrangement for alternative routes for motorists inside the country's commercial hub.

Sallau further shared below the important things to know about the Dangote Fertilizer Plant commissioned by Mr president.

Here are few things to know about the Plant:

Dangote Fertiliser Plant is Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex. The plant occupies 500 hectares of land in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos Nigeria. It was built at a cost of $2.5 Billion. In the course of its construction, the complex provided about 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in all categories; an additional 5,000 jobs within the community and also created 500 permanent jobs. Dangote Fertiliser will help Nigeria to retain $125 million in import substitution and provide $625 million from exports of products from the fertiliser plant. With Nigeria estimated to need about 5 to 7 million metric tonnes per annum of fertiliser and with the current level of fertiliser consumption in the country which is 1.5 million metric tonnes Dangote Fertiliser complex was established to produce 3 million metric tonnes per annum of urea fertiliser in phase 1.

The complex consists:

2 x 2,200 MTPD Ammonia Plants based on Halder Topsoe technology.

2 x 4,000 MTPD Melt Urea Plants based on Snamprogetti technology.

2 x 4,000 MTPD Urea Granulation Plants based on Uhde technology.

A Captive Power plant comprising of 3 Steam turbine Generators of 40 MW capacity each totaling 120 MW.

3 Auxiliary boilers for 40 ATA steam generation of 200 TE capacity each.

Source: Legit.ng