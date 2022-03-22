The 2019 #RevolutionNow protest convened by Omoleye Sowore has been declared as part of his constitutional right

A Federal High Court in Abuja which made decided this on Monday, March 21, also ruled that Sowore's arrest by the SSS was illegal

The court, therefore, ordered the security outfit to pay the activist the sum of NI million as damages

The arrest of Omoleye Sowore, Sahara Reporters' publisher, by the State Security Service in 2019 has been declared illegal by the Federal High Court in Abuja Monday, March 21.

During a siting in Abuja on Monday presided by Justice Obiora Egwuato, the court ruled that Sowore's arrest over the 2019 #RevolutionNow protest was wrong, Premium Times reports.

The court said Sowore, like other Nigerians, has a right to protest

As damages, therefore, the court ordered the SSS to pay the 20219 presidential aspirant the sum of N1 million.

Reacting to the court's decision, a member of Sowore’s legal team, Marshal Abubakar, described it as another victory recorded against the security outfit

Abubakar added that the ruling was an affirmation of Nigerians' right “to protest, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and right to movement.”

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore declares for presidency

Meanwhile, Sowore had declared for Nigerian presidency come 2023.

The former African Action Congress (AAC) candidate in 2019 presidential made this known in a post on his Facebook page on March 1.

With this declaration, Sowore has joined top politicians like the national leader of the All Progressives Party (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Abia state governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to declare for the Nigeria presidency.

Sowore's declaration has however brought about different reactions on his Facebook page with many applauding him and others lambasting his aspiration.

Nigerians have reacted to the activist's decision online.

below are some of their thoughts:

Misan A Arie:

"My able and brave president of the federal republic of Nigeria. Mr Sowore, we honour your great courage as a strong Nigerian sir. God has given you already but time will tell sir, continue doing your good work sir all the brave youths are with you sir."

Dairo Fish Omowunmi:

"Congratulations in advance my Dogged, Indefatigable, Relentless, Egalitarian and Quintessential leader.. God will continue to bless you."

Source: Legit.ng