Nigerians across the country have been urged to ensure they support the agenda of a former governor of Lagos state

Bola Tinubu also assured Nigerians of a planned seven-point agenda which would help him revive the nation's economy

According to Tinubu, his proposal would also help create jobs and reduce the bureaucratic bottlenecks preventing Nigeria from having steady power supply

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said that the biggest economic challenge faced by Nigeria is electricity.

The former governor also described epileptic power supply as the single greatest impediment to Nigeria's economic development.

He said that the lack of power inflates costs, undercuts productivity, causing havoc to overall economic activity and job creation.

Tinubu has said that he wants to take over from Buhari in order to revive Nigeria's economy Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Guardian reports that Tinubu promised to revive Nigeria's economy through his seven-point agenda.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“Deficit spending in our own currency to advance this mission is neither a luxury nor a mistake. It is a fulcrum of balanced and shared prosperity. We must overcome the economic, political and bureaucratic bottlenecks preventing us from achieving reliable electrical power.”

Further making the seven-point proposal of reviving Nigeria's economy, the former governor of Lagos state noted that Nigeria has to reduce its over-dependence on petro-dollars.

Admitting that this desire is to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari by improving the nation's economy, the APC's national leader assured that all Nigerians including the unborn generations will benefit from his proposed agenda.

He said:

“Our economic situation is literally and figuratively in the dark. The hurdles we face are not technical in nature.

"We must convince those political and economic factors currently impeding our quest for reliable power to step aside so that we may obtain this critical ingredient to economic vitality."

Strategies that could push Nigeria to development

The Punch reports that Tinubu submitted that Nigeria must constantly press forward with a national industrial policy fostering the development of strategic industries.

According to the former governor, this will create jobs as well as spur further economic growth as this can only be achieved if the nation makes policies that reshape the marketplace.

In addition, Tinubu proposed a national infrastructural plan while noting that weak infrastructure relegates the economy to the poorhouse.

APC Senate caucus sends crucial reply to Tinubu on his presidential bid

Tinubu seems to have secured the full support of the APC Senate caucus in his 2023 presidential ambition.

The former Lagos governor was promised the strong backing of APC federal lawmakers on Wednesday, March 16.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan told the presidential aspirant also wished Tinubu well in his endeavour.

Presidential aspirant Tinubu to meet APC senators in Abuja

Earlier, within the week, Tinubu had held a meeting with senators of the ruling party.

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by the spokesperson to the senate president, Ezrel Tabiowo.

According to the statement, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan made the announcement at the start of the plenary on Wednesday, March 16.

Source: Legit.ng