The regulatory body for television and other local visual content, NBC is not slowing in its quest to ensure adequate censorship

NBC with its new lineup of board members will intensify plans to eliminate and regulate ill content on our TV screens

Representatives of the new board were said to have been selected based on the statutory position of the NBC Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has penned the reconstitution of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) governing board, following the expiration of its former board, The Cable reports.

This was made known by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 16.

From all indications by Lai Mohammed, it is evident that the DSS is officially a regulatory entity of television in Nigeria. Photo Credit: (Lai Mohammed)

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the new board will be headed by Bashir Bolarinwa.

Legit.ng gathered that the new board comprises representatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), the ministry of information and culture, and also the director-general of the NBC.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

While explaining the lineup of the board members, Lai Mohammed said the selection of these members was based on the statutory provisions of the NBC act.

It was also gathered that the new board is expected to run an administration that will last for three years.

FG amends NBC code, increases hate speech fine to N5m

Recall that in the third quarter of 2020, the ministry unveiled the sixth national broadcasting code, a move that was widely criticized by industry stakeholders.

In one of the amended stipulations of the code, it was gathered that the ‘Hate Speech’ fine is now N5 million as against the initial pegged price of N500, 000.

Industry giants like Wole Soyinka berated the move stating that it was an exorbitant increment on the part of the ministry.

Other stakeholders labeled the amendment as a selfish attempt to fill the desires of political cohorts in power.

Other members that make up the new board are Wada Ibrahim, Iheanyichukwu Dike, Adesola Ndu, Olaniyan Badmus, Bashir Ibrahim, Obiora Ilo, Ahmad Sajo, and Bayo Erikitola.

Lai Mohammed slams Twitter again

In another development, Lai Mohammed earlier in the year called the owner of Twitter, Jack Dorsey in relation to protests around the world.

Recall that the Nigerian government in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protest has been at loggerheads with the bird app.

Mohammed said accused Twitter of escalating the Canadian truckers who are protesting the government's COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.

Twitter ban lift: Festus Keyamo become first minister to tweet

While the Twitter ban was lifted by the federal government of Nigeria, many had expected President Buhari or Lai Mohammed to make their first tweet.

Contrastingly, the minister of state for labor and employment, Festus Keyamo became the first minister in President Buhari's cabinet to tweet.

In his first tweet, the minister said that those who prioritized politics over patriotism can now see that Nigeria is better off with the conditions that have been met by the microblogging company.

Source: Legit.ng