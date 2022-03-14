Apparently bantering with them, Apostle Johnson Suleman, one of Nigeria's popular and charismatic cleric, threw a question to his followers on Facebook.

The question goes thus:

"Imagine you and I walking together and we find 50million. What will you do with your 1million?"

Surprisingly, many of his followers said they would pay their tithes and sow the rest as seed to his church. According to them, it will be a rare privilege for them to walk with him.

Here are some of the reactions culled by Legit.ng from his Facebook page.

Geoffrey Mwangangi

Sir walking with you is walking in Grace. Getting 1m would be a great breakthrough for me to have something to saw as seed. I would happily give the whole of it as seed.

Isreal Thompson

I will use it to purchase a land for our church and build a house of God so we can worship him in our own land not leased space, pay my tithe to you Papa and try my best to touch few lives of the needy so I will be blessed by God more.

Hysent Onyekwu

The heart of a king is in the hand of the Lord, I will return the one million to Papa and pray that God should touch Papa heart to be of blessing to me a good son. I will invest and use the rest to be a blessing to less privilege also. More Grace Papa.

Lilian Holmstedt

By the grace of God may I receive the

1 MILLION... I will sow a seed in my father Apostl Johnson Suleman life. And am ready for my Heaven to be open in abundance Grace and more wealth in my life and in my family. I will build houses for widows help the poor people in Jesus name

Thank you Jesus!

Samson Rich

Imagination you said papa. I will still imagine it that I sow it as a seed to the international office building because I have been looking for a way to make my own contribution to that project.

George Gbubemi Igbene

If I am walking with you. And all I get is #1m. Praise God, who would have thought that in this life I would have the privilege of walking with a great personality like you. You would certainly get a seed from my own #1m.

Whyte Lawrence

After my tithe and prophet offering to my father. I will build a big very farm. Layers,fish pond and broilers.

Dottie Moga

Because it will be my ever first One Million to hold in my hand I will give as my first fruit to God.

Don Victory

Good morning papa for me I will use it to sow a seed for my next supernatural speed my God Grace.

Israel Oderinde

Dad is an Honour to walk with you, my one million will be added to yours and allow your Grace to BLESS me

Mark 9:41 For whosoever shall give you a cup of water to drink in my name, because ye belong to Christ, verily I say unto you, he shall not lose his reward.

Ecclesiastes 11:1 Cast thy bread upon the waters: for thou shalt find it after many days.

My Time Has Come!

Anang Mobrie

Sir I know we are not equal sure but this season that we are blessed with the said amount I think we negotiate 27 for you and 23 for me. My God if I dream to see 23 million oh God

God bless you.

Golden Sarah

I give it to church to support the gospel of our Lord Jesus, to be spread allover the world, for the lost souls into the kingdom of Truth that reign in us believers.

Chi Amaka

Papa. Walking together alone is okay for me even if I not get shi shi from the money... I will go home in peace

Source: Legit.ng