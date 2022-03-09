Joseph Egbunike, deputy inspector general and the head of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), is dead.

The Punch Newspaper reports that Egbunike collapsed inside his office in Abuja in the late hours of Tuesday, March 8.

Until his death, Egbunike was in charge of the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police.

The late Egbunike investigated suspended police chief, Abba Kyari. TYhis investigation however did not lead to any indictment.

Egbunike who hails from Onitsha, Anambra state graduated from the University of Nsukka with BSc in Accounting. He also had a Bachelor of Law, a master's in International Relations and a PhD in Criminology.

