At least three hundred Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Ukraine have been successfully evacuated by the Federal Government

The returnees, who were brought home onboard Air Azman from Budapest, Hungary touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja by 8.40 p.m. Saturday night

This is the sixth batch of returnees in the ongoing evacuation approved by President Muhammadu Buhari

Another batch of 301 stranded Nigerians returned home from Ukraine via Budapest Saturday night as Russia continued the bombardment of the country.

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said the evacuees were brought home on Flight AZM2351 by Azman Air, PM News reports.

They arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 8.50 p.m local time, on Saturday, March 12.

At least 2.5million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia launched a full-scale war on its neighbour on Feb. 24.

The Nigerian government released $8.5 million dollars for the immediate evacuation from Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict zone.

Stranded Nigerian students in Ukraine beg for help

Though the Nigerian government has started evacuating its citizens, some students are still trapped in Sumy, a Ukrainian city that shares borders with Russia.

The students who have been unable to leave the city appealed for an immediate evacuation.

In a viral video posted online, the students were heard chanting “let us go home. We want to go home”.

Many residents have fled to neighbouring countries since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24.

