African students caught in the Russia-Ukraine war and other people affected have been given a second lifeline by the chairman of Dafribank Digital Limited, Xolane Ndhlovu.

According to the statement issued by Ndhlovu, a donation of N420 million ($1 million) was released to be used for people of African descent living in both Ukraine and Russia. The lifeline was given to the returnees from the war-torn countries and those who are still in the conflict zone.

Ndhlovu, who appended his signature to the statement on behalf of the bank, appreciates NATO, EU and other organisations who have provided support for badly affected Ukraine.

Bank chairman Xolane Ndhlovu gives lifeline to Africans caught in the Russia-Ukraine war. Photo: Xolane Ndhlovu

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian-South African billionaire businessman asked the world to help ward off a humanitarian crisis in ongoing Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

“At times like this, I feel that people and organizations that are in a position to help have a responsibility to do so in whatever ways are possible,” he stated.

While organisations around the world have rallied around Ukrainians and other nationals that are the victims of Russian aggression in Europe, DafriBank Digital LTD is the first African company to announce a relief fund exclusively for African victims.

Xolane Ndhlovu further hinted that DafriBank Digital LTD will continue to keep a tab on Africans affected by the war to “determine additional resources or help they might need as the situation evolve.”

Encouraging victims to get in touch with the bank, the chairman of the DafriBank Digital LTD reminded the world of the need for a show of support to affected victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Said he:

“People and organisations that are in a position to help have a responsibility to do so in whatever ways are possible.”

Echoing the bank’s philosophy of philanthropy, Xolane Ndhlovu further avowed:

“Our commitment is not only to provide you with great banking experience but to also be there for you in times of distress.”

