More Nigerians fleeing the war in Ukraine have been evacuated by the federal government and are now back home

The latest batch of evacuees arrived in Abuja from Budapest Hungary in the early hours of Sunday, March 6

NiDCOM disclosed that the returnees expressed excitement to be back home after fleeing the war between Russia and Ukraine

Another batch of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja.

The evacuees got into the country at about 00:30 am on Sunday, March 6, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

The returnees arrived in the capital Abuja early Sunday from Budapest. Photo credit: @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

They arrived via Air Peace Boeing 777-300 Flight APK7534 from Budapest Hungary.

The commission noted that all evacuees are excited to be home.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

First batch of Nigerian evacuees arrive Abuja

The first batch of nationals caught up in the war between Russia and Ukraine were successfully evacuated by the Nigerian government on Friday, March 4. The Nigerians who were evacuated from Romania arrived on board Max Air Flight VM602.

The flight reportedly touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday at 7:10 am.

Following the arrival of this batch of survivors of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the chairman of the NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, thanked God for the successful evacuation of the Nigerians.

Second batch of evacuees arrive

The second batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrived in Abuja on the evening of the same day.

An Air Peace flight carrying the evacuees touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, at exactly 6.35 pm on Friday, March 4.

Stranded Nigerian students in Ukraine crying for help

Though the Nigerian government has started evacuating its citizens, some students are still trapped in Sumy, a Ukrainian city that shares borders with Russia.

The students who have been unable to leave the city appealed for an immediate evacuation.

In a viral video posted online, the students were heard chanting “let us go home. We want to go home”.

Many residents have fled to neighbouring countries since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24.

FG working on evacuating students

Reacting to the plight of the students in Sumy, Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, said the government was making moves to evacuate them.

He stated that Nigeria's ambassador to Ukraine, Shina Alege, is following up with the Ukrainian authorities.

Source: Legit.ng