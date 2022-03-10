Nigerians in Sumy, Ukraine are being evacuated to Lviv, a border town with Poland, the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission has said

The commission in a tweet said the Nigerians were already on a train heading to Lviv as of Wednesday, March 9

In its tweet which had videos attached to it, NIDCOM showed that some of the citizens were picked up from Sumy University

The Nigerian government on Wednesday, March 9, commenced the evacuation of citizens in Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, and the capital of Sumy Oblast.

This was made known by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via a tweet on its official page on Monday, March 3.

Attached to the tweet by NIDCOM were two videos showing coaster buses lined up and many Nigerians on the ground obviously waiting to be evacuated.

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission said FG has moved citizens in Sumy to Lviv, a border town close to Poland Photo: Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Source: UGC

In its tweet with hashtags and several mentions including #NigeriansInUkraine, NIDCOM said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Video update, Nigerian Students in Sumy University."

Nigerians already on their way to Lviv, a border town close to Poland

In the second video, the commission said that the Nigerians, mostly students, were on a train heading to Lviv, a city that is about 70 kilometres from the Ukraine border to Poland.

Russia-Ukraine war: Youth group makes huge demand from FG over protection of Nigerians abroad

The Nigerian government have been urged to ensure the protection of every citizen living in the diaspora.

This call was made by a group, the Nigerian Youth Union led by a former national president of the National Association of the Nigerian Students.

According to the union, the federal government and its officials should be up on their game in protecting Nigerians scattered across the world at all times.

Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

The President Buhari-led administration is not leaving any stone unturned in the move to evacuate Nigerians in Ukraine.

To prove this, the president ordered the release of $8.5 million to facilitate the evacuation of citizens beginning from Thursday, March 3.

The order was given on Wednesday, March 2, during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held in Abuja.

Amid Russia's invasion, Ukrainian, 17 others receive huge award in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that amid the intensified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military troops the country seems not to be deterred in its effort to shine bright in the film industry.

Olesya Morgunets-Isaenko from Ukraine won the award for Best Picture in the film Carol of the Bells at the Women's International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN 2022) on Saturday, March 5.

The award ceremony which took place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja was organised by Girls Voices Initiative’s Girl Nation Academy in partnership with the French Embassy’s PISCCA Program and other partners.

All the ambassadors of various countries in Nigeria who were present at the event including the French Ambassador represented by Rafael Pont, head of cooperation and cultural affairs at the embassy and Esmond Reid, the Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria received the award on behalf of Morgunets-Isaenko.

Source: Legit.ng