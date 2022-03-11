Atiku Abubakar was one of the guests at the coronation ceremony of the new Olubadan, Lekan Balogun on Friday, March 11

The occasion was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and some members of the National Assembly

Also present at the ceremony were Governor Seyi Makinde and his Ogun colleague, Dapo Abiodun

The PDP presidential aspirant was seen having separate chats with Osinbajo, Makinde, and Abiodun in some of the photos he shared on Friday

A lot of dignitaries attended the installation of Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oyo state on Friday, March 11.

Among top Nigerian politicians who graced the occasion with their presence were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, VP Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, former and serving governors.

Atiku via Twitter shared photos that captured rare moments at the event some of which were his brief chats with Osinbajo and Governor Abiodun.

In one of the photos, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant was also seen discussing with the governor of Oyo, Seyi Makinde.

Atiku wrote on Twitter concerning the ceremony:

"HRH Oba Lekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, long may you reign in wisdom and peace."

Photo, video as PDP governor installs Lekan Balogun to become Olubadan of Ibadan

Earlier, Balogun was on Friday installed as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland by Governor Makinde of Oyo state.

Makinde presented the staff of office to Balogun at a grand ceremony which took place on Friday at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

In his speech after he was crowned the Olubadan, Balogun vowed never to disappoint the people of Ibadanland and the nation generally.

He said:

“I want to assure all that I will not the people of Ibadan down. I will not let the people of Nigeria down."

The newly crowned monarch expressed his gratitude to traditional rulers, serving and former governors and lawmakers from the National Assembly for honouring the invitation to the event.

Among the dignitaries present at the crowning ceremony were Osinbajo; Atiku Abubakar, Abiodun, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo; Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto.

