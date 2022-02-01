A high court in Oyo on Tuesday, February 1, voided the suit challenging the verdict that nullified the promotion of high chiefs in Ibadan to become Obas under the Abiola Ajimobi-led administration.

This ruling by the court has removed the hurdle standing in the way of Lekan Balogun to be made the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Punch reports.

Controversies had surrounded the nomination, appointment, approval, and announcement of Oba Lekan Balogun, who is the next in line to the throne, as the new Olubadan.

The coast is now clear for Balogun to become the next Olubadan

Source: UGC

The presiding judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, gave the judgment at a sitting at the court in the state.

Influential Yoruba leader absent as kingmakers meet to confirm Lekan Balogun as Olubadan

Earlier, a former governor of Oyo state, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, was absent on Tuesday, January 11, during a meeting of the members of the Olubadan-in-council.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The council members had met to ratify the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Lekan Balogun as the new Olubdan.

It was gathered that Ladoja's absence and that of some other kingmakers who were supposed to be present at the council's meeting affected the announcement of the new Olubadan.

Tradition entails that the Osi Olubadan, Otun Balogun, Osi Balogun, Ashipa Balogun, Ekerin Balogun and Iyalode, Seriki (vacant), Otun Balogun, Osi Balogun, Ashipa Balogun, and Ekerin Balogun were all expected to be at the meeting for the validation of the new Olubadan.

Some of the council members who were present at the meeting were the Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Tajudeen Ajibola; Eddy Oyewole; Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe.

Also, the president-general, central council of Ibadan indigenes, Chief Oluyemisi Adeaga, was at the meeting.

Oyo thrown into mourning as Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, dies at 93

An influential monarch in southwest Nigeria, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, had died at the age of 93.

An official announcement of Oba Saliu Adetunji's death is expected later, but some palace sources confirmed the report.

The Yoruba king breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng