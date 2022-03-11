Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo and members of the state chapter, withdrew from the national body of NURTW on Thursday

Hours after he made this announcement, the state government suspended the union's activities from all packs in the state

But despite the move by the chairman of the body and the Lagos state government, some members were seen operating in some key areas in the early hours of the day

Despite the suspension of the activities of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at parks and garages by the Lagos State government, many foot soldiers of the union were sighted this morning in many parts of the city still operating, collecting dues from transporters.

The Guardian reports that union officials were seen on Friday morning, March 11, harassing commercial bus drivers to pay dues in places like First Gate, Mile 2, Suru, Alaba and Orile.

Many were fully kitted in the union uniform while some others wore caps, aprons and materials with the NURTW name and logo.

Suspended Lagos State Chairman of NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, earlier announced the withdrawal of the state chapter from the national body. Photo credit:Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde

This move by the members is also against the earlier pronouncement by the suspended acting state chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, who said that the Lagos NURTW was pulling out of the national body.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has reportedly suspended its Lagos chapter’s chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, indefinitely.

It was reported that the Lagos NURTW boss was suspended over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the national body.

Oluomo reacts MC Oluomo took to his Instagram page with posts highlighting the reason for the crisis in NURTW and also highlighted the cause.

NURTW boss MC Oluomo appointed NDLEA ambassador

In another report, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appointed the Lagos state NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo, as its ambassador.

This is part of the NDLEA's move to reinforce its partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers to tackle illicit drugs across Lagos state.

The spokesman of the Lagos state command of the NDLEA, Mallum Musa, said this in a statement signed on Friday, March 4, in Lagos.

