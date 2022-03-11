The chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has been suspended

MC Oluomo was reportedly suspended by the national body of the transport union over alleged misconduct and insubordination

The former chairman took to Instagram with a statement and several Yoruba movie stars drummed support for him

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has reportedly suspended its Lagos chapter’s chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, indefinitely.

Vanguard reported that the Lagos NURTW boss was suspended over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the national body.

Oluomo reacts to suspension

MC Oluomo took to his Instagram page with posts highlighting the reason for the crisis in NURTW and also the cause.

Oluomo also shared his resolve and decision as he finally withdrew his membership from NURTW.

Yoruba stars stand with MC Oluomo

A quick sweep through Oluomo's comment section had statements from several Yoruba actors who still pledged their support to him.

Bimbo Thomas took to her page with a photo of the suspended chairman, wished him a happy birthday in advance and left an underlying message.

"It’s ur birth month sir , happy bday inadvance to you ……… #youreworthmorethantheyknow OGA."

Another actress, Bimbo Success also shared a photo of Oluomo on her page where she affirmed that he will always be the state chairman regardless.

"Se Oluomo wa Kere ninu aiye ni ? Abi o kere ninu ise union ?ko jo. He is still the state chairman and he will always be."

Check out other comments below:

iamkemikorede:

"May Almighty Allah continue to be with you forever Insha Allah."

sajetiologa:

"Eko for show, lagos for action."

bimbosuccess

"Ijoba Eko @kingmcoluomo."

ronkeoshodioke:

"God is with you Ayinde."

mukarayofficial:

"I Stand by you."

semilorepweety:

"God is with you."

MC Oluomo becomes honourary member of ICPSP

The former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the NURTW, MC Oluomo, bagged honorary membership from the Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP).

MC Oluomo shared the good news on his Instagram page and expressed gratitude for the achievement.

Top delegates from the NURTW were at the event held at Oko Agege on Thursday, November 4, to celebrate with their chairman.

